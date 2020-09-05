|
Trump targets federal agencies’ anti-racism training as ‘anti-American’
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to take aim at federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions, calling them “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” OMB director Russell Vought, in a letter Friday to executive branch agencies, directed them to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that teaches or suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.” The comes as the nation has faced a reckoning this summer over racial injustice in policing and other spheres of American life. Trump has spent much of the summer defending the display of...
