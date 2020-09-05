Global  
 

Trump targets federal agencies' anti-racism training as 'anti-American'

Saturday, 5 September 2020
Trump targets federal agencies’ anti-racism training as ‘anti-American’WASHINGTON — President Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to take aim at federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions, calling them “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” OMB director Russell Vought, in a letter Friday to executive branch agencies, directed them to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that teaches or suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.” The comes as the nation has faced a reckoning this summer over racial injustice in policing and other spheres of American life. Trump has spent much of the summer defending the display of...
 President Donald Trump says he doesn't believe that there's a problem withsystemic racism in policing as he wraps up a tour in Kenosha, Wisconsin. MrTrump on Tuesday toured damage caused amid unrest that followed the August 23shooting of Jacob Black, who is black. Mr Trump also called ongoing...

 A memo released late Friday by Office of Management and Budget denounces training that frames the United States as historically racist.
 President Donald Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions, calling them..
 "It has come to the President's attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date 'training' government workers to believe..
 Osama bin Laden's niece is a proud supporter...
The political cat was set among the pigeons Wednesday with a publication of a scathing new article in The Atlantic magazine. According to CNN, the author cited multiple sources who recounted instances of President Donald Trump speaking scornfully of US military men and women. Trump allegedly called them 'losers' and 'suckers,' and expressed particular contempt for those who had been maimed, captured, or killed in the line of duty.

 (CNN)President Donald Trump may admire the military, but he has shown his contempt for the people who decide to join it and serve the nation -- a decision he..
 (CNN)More than 185,000 people have already died from the coronavirus in the US. If you've checked the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 dashboard as frequently as I have..
Polls show Americans learning toward Biden on issues that worry them

 Joe Biden is slamming President Trump for his reported remarks on U.S. service members. This comes as a report from The Washington Post explains that based on..
Crowds gathered in Cleveland Saturday afternoon to take part in an anti-Trump rally.

The memo called the training "anti-American propaganda."

There's new outrage as the Trump administration takes action to cut more federal funds to New York City. These funds would affect how schools and subways get cleaned; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Will Afghanistan Ever Find Peace? – OpEd Afghanistan is back in the news. The front pages of the main American newspapers are carrying the news of some new Afghan developments. At this time, the...
 Highlighting the great relationship that he has developed with Indian Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said that he would...
Trump targets federal agencies’ anti-racism training as ‘anti-American’ WASHINGTON — President Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to take aim at federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions, calling them...
