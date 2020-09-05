|
Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby ahead of favorite Tiz the Law
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth career victory at the Kentucky Derby. Jockey John Velazquez won for the third time.
