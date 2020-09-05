Global  
 

Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby ahead of favorite Tiz the Law

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth career victory at the Kentucky Derby. Jockey John Velazquez won for the third time.
News video: 2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive?

2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive? 04:53

 SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to preview Saturday's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law is a big favorite entering the race and Gene lays out why he thinks drawing the 17th post actually plays into his favor. Katie Johnston...

Authentic wins 2020 Kentucky Derby

 The Run for the Roses, usually the first leg of the Triple Crown, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Armed demonstrators confront Breonna Taylor protesters in Louisville before Kentucky Derby

 The 146th Kentucky Derby was expected to run Saturday, with conflicting protests by Breonna Taylor activists and armed demonstrators.
USATODAY.com

Kentucky Derby will be unlike any other: "It's going to be weird"

 After protests over Breonna Taylor's death, the prospect of unrest on Derby day has its participants unsure what to expect.
CBS News

