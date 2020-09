You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian hospital overcrowded as COVID-19 cases soar



Footage shows an overcrowded hospital in New Delhi, India, on August 30, as the country battles surging numbers of Covid-19 patients. The video was recorded at the government-run Safdarjung.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48 Published 3 days ago India set to take second place in known COVID cases



India's novel coronavirus infections rose to almost 3.8 million on Wednesday, as states continued to relax rules on movement despite the surge in cases. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News



As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone. India has reported the biggest single-day jump of 78,761 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this