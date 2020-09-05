Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ian Bell announces retirement from cricket

DNA Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Ian Bell played 118 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 8 T20Is for England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Former England batsman Ian Bell announces retirement from cricket

 Former England batsman Ian Bell will retire at the end of the 2020 domestic season.
Belfast Telegraph

Ian Bell: Warwickshire and former England batsman announces retirement

 Warwickshire's former England batsman Ian Bell is to retire from cricket at the end of the season.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

ShahSaqlain5

Shah Saqlain RT @hashmi_shahid: Known for one of the best cover drivesrs in cricket, Ian Bell announces retirement from professional cricket at the end… 14 minutes ago

dna

DNA Ian Bell announces retirement from cricket . . . #IanBell @Ian_Bell #Cricket #England #Bell https://t.co/nrouquotzd 39 minutes ago

drsourabhroy

Sourabh Roy RT @Outlookindia: #IanBell retires! He is regarded as one of #England's classiest batsmen, scoring 7,727 runs in 118 Test matches and 5,41… 2 hours ago

kaminirupani

kamini.rupani🇮🇳 RT @republic: England batsman Ian Bell announces retirement from professional cricket https://t.co/zGisqkQOoU 4 hours ago

hashmi_shahid

Shahid Hashmi Known for one of the best cover drivesrs in cricket, Ian Bell announces retirement from professional cricket at the… https://t.co/N7TpfMb9xt 7 hours ago

candystep25

candice RT @IOL: Former England cricketer @Ian_Bell has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 38. | @IOLsport https://t.co/SBma5vN… 7 hours ago

IOL

IOL News Former England cricketer @Ian_Bell has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 38. | @IOLsport https://t.co/SBma5vNQMe 7 hours ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport Former England cricketer @Ian_Bell has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 38. https://t.co/4sCJVQQQFS 7 hours ago