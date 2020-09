1STOPSP0RT LIVE AFL: Cats make TWO late changes for Dons clash with recruit to make debut https://t.co/QWAdgwRdcR 1 minute ago

AFL Football 🇦🇺 RT @FOXFOOTY: 3QT | @stkildafc 7.13 (55) lead @HawthornFC 6.6 (42) A goal on the siren gives the Saints a buffer, while the Hawks have los… 6 minutes ago

Fox Footy 3QT | @stkildafc 7.13 (55) lead @HawthornFC 6.6 (42) A goal on the siren gives the Saints a buffer, while the Hawk… https://t.co/Nt8z9ftz9q 6 minutes ago

Supercoach (YEAH NA CHEERS) RT @FOXFOOTY: Final teams in ... @GeelongCats: Rhys Stanley (groin) and Zach Tuohy (ribs) OUT, Josh Jenkins and Zach Guthrie IN. @essendo… 6 minutes ago

Fox Footy Final teams in ... @GeelongCats: Rhys Stanley (groin) and Zach Tuohy (ribs) OUT, Josh Jenkins and Zach Guthrie IN.… https://t.co/ZAL0V7gikW 14 minutes ago

1STOPSP0RT LIVE AFL: Hawks and Saints deadlocked in crucial clash for finals chances https://t.co/dsRMRFLfsi 41 minutes ago

Stephen Taylor RT @FOXFOOTY: The Saints' top-eight prospects are shakier than they were a few weeks back. Can they steady the ship against the struggling… 42 minutes ago