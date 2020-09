You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown



In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31. The state is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 6 days ago West Bengal observes bi-weekly lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases



In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a bi-weekly lockdown in Kolkata. Police checked vehicles at Howrah Bridge amid bi-weekly COVID-19 lockdown. The state.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago Residents of Melbourne join mass scream to let off coronavirus tension



A Facebook event, encouraging everyone in Melbourne, Australia to collectively scream, successfully took place at 7 pm on Friday (August 7). Footage from South Yarra, an inner suburb of Melbourne,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23 Published on August 7, 2020

Tweets about this