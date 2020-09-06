|
Several boats sink in pro-Trump boat parade in Texas that drew hundreds of supporters
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
No one was seriously injured Saturday, according to law enforcement. Numerous boat parades have been held by Trump supporters around the nation.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Lake Travis: Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in TexasReports say people had to be rescued from the water, but no-one has been injured.
BBC News
Kanye Spent Nearly $6M on Presidential Campaign and There are Trump TiesKanye West's campaign has spent millions trying to get his name on ballots from a bunch of states -- and most of the loot has gone to companies specializing in..
TMZ.com
Heavily armed Trump supporters confront Black Lives Matter protesters in USA gun-toting, "far-right militia" group has clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, as anti-racism protests reached their fourth..
New Zealand Herald
Prominent veterans demand apology from Trump after allegations of insulting remarksJoe Biden and prominent veterans are demanding President Trump apologize after an article in The Atlantic alleged that the President made disparaging remarks..
CBS News
Texas State in the southern United States
Lake Travis: Several boats sink during parade in support of President Donald TrumpSeveral boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump on Lake Travis, in Texas. "We responded to multiple calls of boats in..
New Zealand Herald
Multiple boats sink at Trump boat parade on Texas' Lake TravisAccording to the sheriff's department, the wake in the water was caused by "many, many" boats on the water.
CBS News
Several Boats Sink During ‘Trump Boat Parade’ in Texas, Officials SayThere was no immediate word about casualties at the event, which was taking place on Lake Travis.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this