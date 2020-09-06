Global  
 

Several boats sink in pro-Trump boat parade in Texas that drew hundreds of supporters

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020
No one was seriously injured Saturday, according to law enforcement. Numerous boat parades have been held by Trump supporters around the nation.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey 00:38

 In Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law enforcement and veterans.

Lake Travis: Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas

 Reports say people had to be rescued from the water, but no-one has been injured.
BBC News

Kanye Spent Nearly $6M on Presidential Campaign and There are Trump Ties

 Kanye West's campaign has spent millions trying to get his name on ballots from a bunch of states -- and most of the loot has gone to companies specializing in..
TMZ.com

Heavily armed Trump supporters confront Black Lives Matter protesters in US

 A gun-toting, "far-right militia" group has clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, as anti-racism protests reached their fourth..
New Zealand Herald

Prominent veterans demand apology from Trump after allegations of insulting remarks

 Joe Biden and prominent veterans are demanding President Trump apologize after an article in The Atlantic alleged that the President made disparaging remarks..
CBS News

Lake Travis: Several boats sink during parade in support of President Donald Trump

 Several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump on Lake Travis, in Texas. "We responded to multiple calls of boats in..
New Zealand Herald

Multiple boats sink at Trump boat parade on Texas' Lake Travis

 According to the sheriff's department, the wake in the water was caused by "many, many" boats on the water.
CBS News

Several Boats Sink During ‘Trump Boat Parade’ in Texas, Officials Say

 There was no immediate word about casualties at the event, which was taking place on Lake Travis.
NYTimes.com

Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake [Video]

Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake

Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:31Published
Trump Supporters Hold Boat Rally In Newburyport [Video]

Trump Supporters Hold Boat Rally In Newburyport

Boat rallies have become popular with the president's supporters.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:16Published
Trump Supporters Join Boat Parade At Horsetooth Reservoir Thursday [Video]

Trump Supporters Join Boat Parade At Horsetooth Reservoir Thursday

Supporters of Pres. Donald Trump joined a boat parade at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins Thursday afternoon. Copter4 was overhead and captured images of boats with American flags and Trump 2020..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published

