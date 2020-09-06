Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray bounce back to beat Clippers in Game 2 and even series 1-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs..

Nuggets became just the 12th team in NBA history to complete a comeback from down 3-1 in the series as they held off the Jazz in a dramatic Game 7.

Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz Murray had his second 50-point game of the NBA playoffs Sunday night. leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers sent an early message with a dominant 120-97 win over the Nuggets in their second-round opener.

The Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Chris Broussard praises his Clippers after their win over the Nuggets in Gm 1, LA 'outclassed' Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the Los Angeles Clippers winning semifinals game 1 over the Denver Nuggets in the Orlando bubble. Broussard feels the Clippers easily 'outclassed' the..

Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win



What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina was on hand for Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets and explains why Los Angeles has finally found its groove after a difficult opening round series.