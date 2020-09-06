|
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray bounce back to beat Clippers in Game 2 and even series 1-1
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
After losing a rout in the opener, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points to lead the Nuggets over the Clippers 110-101 in Game 2.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play ClippersLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs..
WorldNews
Denver Nuggets survive Utah Jazz rally in Game 7 to complete comeback from 3-1 downNuggets became just the 12th team in NBA history to complete a comeback from down 3-1 in the series as they held off the Jazz in a dramatic Game 7.
USATODAY.com
Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers crush Nuggets in Game 1 to set early tone for seriesKawhi Leonard and the Clippers sent an early message with a dominant 120-97 win over the Nuggets in their second-round opener.
USATODAY.com
NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round twoThe Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
BBC News
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. ejected for Flagrant Foul 2 on Dallas' Luka DoncicL.A. Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. knocked Dallas guard Luka Doncic to the floor in Game 6 and received a flagrant foul and ejection.
USATODAY.com
Jamal Murray Canadian basketball player
Nikola Jokić Serbian basketball player
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this