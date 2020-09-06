Global  
 

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray bounce back to beat Clippers in Game 2 and even series 1-1

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
After losing a rout in the opener, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points to lead the Nuggets over the Clippers 110-101 in Game 2.
