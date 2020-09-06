Brexit: Negotiator David Frost says UK not scared of walking away

Shapps on Brexit: Supply chains will 'continue to flow'



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the government will make sure that the UK's supply chains "continue to flow" once the Brexit transition period ends. It comes after haulage bosses have called for an "urgent" meeting with cabinet ministers over concerns that there are "significant gaps" in the UK's Brexit border preparations.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:32