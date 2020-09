You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating



What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' mark Medina was on hand for Game 2 between the Celtic and Raptors and breaks down Toronto's frustration with the officiating. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago Nuggets edge Jazz 80-78 to complete comeback from 3-1 down



Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs by the slimmest of margins. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:38 Published 4 days ago What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement



The NBA is at a watershed moment around social justice and the Toronto Raptors are rising up to the occasion. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources NBA play-offs: Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets win to level series The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics to level their play-off series and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.

BBC Sport 16 minutes ago





Tweets about this