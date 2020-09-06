'Strangest Derby ever': An inside look at the sparsely attended 146th Kentucky Derby

Watch: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19



Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopened after over five months on Sunday. However, there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine in view of Covid-19. Safety measures like use of sanitisers, face covers, social distancing will be followed. Dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizmuddin was closed in the wake of Covid outbreak. Caretakers of the shrine informed that entry and exit points of dargah will be separate. Markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing by devotees. Two big sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the main entrance of the dargah. Small dispensers and sanitiser bottles have been kept in the premises for devotees. The dargah located in Hazrat Nizamuddin area of south Delhi was closed in March. Decision to reopen dargah was taken after Unlock 4.0 guidelines were issued by MHA. Under the 'Unlock' process, religious places in Delhi started opening after June 8. The dargah, however, remained closed due to increase in Covid cases in the area.

