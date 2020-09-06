Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Strangest Derby ever': An inside look at the sparsely attended 146th Kentucky Derby

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The 146th Kentucky Derby felt like no other — inside and outside the track — amid a mood made somber by both COVID-19 and the city's racial reckoning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive?

2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive? 04:53

 SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to preview Saturday's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law is a big favorite entering the race and Gene lays out why he thinks drawing the 17th post actually plays into his favor. Katie Johnston...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown

Thousands protest killing of Breonna Taylor at Kentucky Derby

 "We don't want mint juleps. We want justice. We're not partying. We're protesting. No justice? No derby," one protester said.
CBS News

Despite injured assistant, scratched horse and tumble, trainer Bob Baffert wins Kentucky Derby again

 Within an hour, Bob Baffert had lost a horse, plus an assistant, and was knocked down. But his team stood as Kentucky Derby champions with Authentic.
USATODAY.com

Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby ahead of favorite Tiz the Law

 Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth career victory at the Kentucky Derby. Jockey John Velazquez won for the third time.
USATODAY.com

Authentic wins 2020 Kentucky Derby

 The Run for the Roses, usually the first leg of the Triple Crown, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UPSC holds NDA entrance exams with Covid-19 prevention measures in place

 The exam that was earlier scheduled to be held April 19 was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Compared to previous years, the NDA 1 and NDA 2 exams will be..
IndiaTimes
Exercise enthusiasts flock India Gate amid COVID-19 [Video]

Exercise enthusiasts flock India Gate amid COVID-19

On the pleasant cloudy morning of September 06, Cyclists, joggers in Delhi came out in large numbers and carried out morning exercises. The footfall of the joggers and cyclists has been increased as compared to previous months under COVID-19 lockdowns. People are boosting their immunity by performing Yoga and exercises and pushing their bodies to limits. People have also learnt good food habits amid COVID days. India is recording highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the world.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases [Video]

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 41 lakh-mark on September 06 with 90,633 fresh cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 case tally in the country rose to 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to September 05 are 4,88,31,145 including 10,92,654 samples tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Watch: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19 [Video]

Watch: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19

Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopened after over five months on Sunday. However, there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine in view of Covid-19. Safety measures like use of sanitisers, face covers, social distancing will be followed. Dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizmuddin was closed in the wake of Covid outbreak. Caretakers of the shrine informed that entry and exit points of dargah will be separate. Markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing by devotees. Two big sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the main entrance of the dargah. Small dispensers and sanitiser bottles have been kept in the premises for devotees. The dargah located in Hazrat Nizamuddin area of south Delhi was closed in March. Decision to reopen dargah was taken after Unlock 4.0 guidelines were issued by MHA. Under the 'Unlock' process, religious places in Delhi started opening after June 8. The dargah, however, remained closed due to increase in Covid cases in the area.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published

Queensland reports two new coronavirus cases while more than 200 hospital staff are in quarantine

 An Ipswich nurse working with infected patients and the sister of a student already in quarantine have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Need2Know: California Heat Wave, Kentucky Derby 2020 & Chadwick Boseman: Hometown Hero [Video]

Need2Know: California Heat Wave, Kentucky Derby 2020 & Chadwick Boseman: Hometown Hero

Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, September 4, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:19Published
Local couple has a personal stake in this year's Kentucky Derby [Video]

Local couple has a personal stake in this year's Kentucky Derby

Local couple has a personal stake in this year's Kentucky Derby

Credit: WTHIPublished
Jockeys Juleps and Jazz 2020 [Video]

Jockeys Juleps and Jazz 2020

Reggie Rivers and Lisa Hidalgo talk about the Jockeys, Juleps & Jazz fundraiser they are hosting after this weekend's Kentucky Derby to benefit the Cancer Support Community.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:34Published

Tweets about this