Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled on Sept 6 by NCB; Sushant's cook arrested



Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to grill Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday. NCB has summoned Rhea for investigation. Rhea will be confronted with brother Showik Chakraborty, who was taken into..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:19 Published 14 hours ago