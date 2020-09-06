|
Mystery seeds: Amazon bans foreign plant sales in US
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Thousands of Americans have received unsolicited packets of seeds this year, mostly from China.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Black Panther titles are free right now on ComixologyPhoto by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Amazon-owned cloud-based comic book platform Comixology appears to be offering a wide selection of..
The Verge
Amazon takes down a five-star fraud in the UKIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon’s top reviewers in the UK appear to have engaged in fraud, leaving thousands of five-star ratings in..
The Verge
The Pentagon says Microsoft should still get its $10B JEDI contract following an investigationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Following an investigation by the Pentagon, the Department of Defense says it is standing by its decision to..
The Verge
Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:24Published
Tweets about this