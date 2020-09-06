Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mystery seeds: Amazon bans foreign plant sales in US

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Thousands of Americans have received unsolicited packets of seeds this year, mostly from China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Black Panther titles are free right now on Comixology

 Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon-owned cloud-based comic book platform Comixology appears to be offering a wide selection of..
The Verge

Amazon takes down a five-star fraud in the UK

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon’s top reviewers in the UK appear to have engaged in fraud, leaving thousands of five-star ratings in..
The Verge

The Pentagon says Microsoft should still get its $10B JEDI contract following an investigation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Following an investigation by the Pentagon, the Department of Defense says it is standing by its decision to..
The Verge
Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs [Video]

Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs

Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion. On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions. Earlier this year, the company lost a fierce fight against a new tax imposed by the Seattle City Council on large companies. The new law's expected to raise some $200 million every year for the city's coffers by taxing companies whose payrolls exceed $7 million.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this