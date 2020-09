You Might Like

Related news from verified sources IPL 2020 schedule announced, Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in opener on September 19 The IPL 2020 schedule has been finally announced with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the opening game on September 19 in Abu Dhabi at 7:30...

DNA 1 hour ago



IPL 2020: BCCI finally releases schedule, MI to face CSK in opener *Dubai:* Ending days of anxious wait, the BCCI on Sunday released the schedule for the upcoming IPL, and in keeping with tradition, defending champions Mumbai...

Mid-Day 59 minutes ago



IPL 2020: MI vs CSK in opener; see full schedule It was expected much earlier, but the unique nature of the global situation due to Covid-19 forced the BCCI to delay announcing the schedule for the upcoming...

IndiaTimes 39 minutes ago





Tweets about this