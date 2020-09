IPL 2020 schedule: Complete list of matches for Kolkata Knight Riders Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The IPL 2020 schedule was finally released with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings opening the tournament on September 19. Kolkata Knight Riders will start their campaign on September 23. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this