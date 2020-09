IPL 2020 schedule: Complete list of matches for Rajasthan Royals Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22 in Sharjah. While CSK will be playing their second match, it will be RR's first. 👓 View full article

