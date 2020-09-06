Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adrian Peterson signs one-year deal with Detroit Lions

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year deal, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Adrian Peterson Adrian Peterson American football running back

Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson after two seasons with team

 The Washington Football Team released Adrian Peterson on Friday, according to an NFL official with direct knowledge of the move.
USATODAY.com

Detroit Lions Detroit Lions National Football League franchise in Detroit, Michigan


Darrell Bevell American football coach


Related videos from verified sources

Lions in full pads for first time [Video]

Lions in full pads for first time

The Detroit Lions have started training camp with their first full pad workout of the year.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:21Published
Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers [Video]

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million. With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Adrian Peterson signs one-year deal with Detroit Lions

 The Detroit Lions signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year deal, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNCBS SportsPro Football Talk

Lions sign Adrian Peterson
Pro Football Talk Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS SportsESPN

Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Washington Football Team Releases Adrian Peterson https://t.co/2luNjYcWCK 10 hours ago

Bet_The_Nerds

BetTheNerds Washington Football Team releases DB Sean Davis. https://t.co/tAjmo17DuH https://t.co/xdzwtn1tYF 13 hours ago

BrianTSchlaf

Brian Schlaf RT @NflNews1217: The Washington Football Team releases TE Richard Rodgers, per @RapSheet. #NFL #washingtonfootballteam https://t.co/UW3sbs6… 17 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Washington Releases Adrian Peterson, Turns To Young Backs https://t.co/M4PeeEL0kM https://t.co/9t3El2bAaG 18 hours ago

JamesLe69338171

James Joey William Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson after two seasons with team https://t.co/5ONVePbgP1 via ⁦@usatodaysports⁩ 19 hours ago

SwaggyDoo_101

OctobersVeryOwn RT @ESPNPR: Former @WashingtonNFL employees share details of alleged sexual harassment with @OTLonESPN Interviews air Thursday on @GetUpES… 21 hours ago

Jamboogy_

🖤 Washington Football Team releases Washington Football Player 21 hours ago

NflNews1217

NFL News The Washington Football Team releases TE Richard Rodgers, per @RapSheet. #NFL #washingtonfootballteam https://t.co/UW3sbs6svw 22 hours ago