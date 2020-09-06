|
Adrian Peterson signs one-year deal with Detroit Lions
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year deal, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Adrian Peterson American football running back
Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson after two seasons with teamThe Washington Football Team released Adrian Peterson on Friday, according to an NFL official with direct knowledge of the move.
USATODAY.com
Detroit Lions National Football League franchise in Detroit, Michigan
Darrell Bevell American football coach
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this