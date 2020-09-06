Global  
 

1 Killed, 7 Injured in Late-Night Stabbings in Birmingham, U.K.

TIME Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings 02:11

 Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then...

LONGER VERSION: Emergency services arrive at scene of Birmingham stabbings [Video]

LONGER VERSION: Emergency services arrive at scene of Birmingham stabbings

A knifeman who killed one man and wounded seven other people in a two-hour stabbing rampage across Birmingham city centre is being hunted by police. This clip shows the aftermath of one of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published
West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings [Video]

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:37Published
Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham [Video]

Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham

Multiple people have been injured and a major incident declared after a seriesof stabbings in Birmingham. Police and paramedics were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

UK stabbings: 1 killed, 7 injured in multiple stabbings in Birmingham city

 London: UK police said a murder inquiry has been launched on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in multiple stabbings overnight in the city...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldeuronewsBelfast TelegraphDNAThe AgeHinduBBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukDaily RecordJerusalem Post

What do we know about the Birmingham stabbings?

 One man has died and seven other people were injured following a spate of stabbings in Birmingham city centre.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk

Police and crime commissioner: Rise in violence ‘almost inevitable’ due to Covid

 The West Midlands police and crime commissioner has said a rise in violence was “almost inevitable” due to the pandemic in the wake of a spate of stabbings...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Express and Star

