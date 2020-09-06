1 Killed, 7 Injured in Late-Night Stabbings in Birmingham, U.K.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then...
The West Midlands police and crime commissioner has said a rise in violence was “almost inevitable” due to the pandemic in the wake of a spate of stabbings... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Express and Star