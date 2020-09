Two French soldiers killed by homemade bomb in northern Mali Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The French government has confirmed the deaths of two French soldiers in Mali, after the destruction of their armoured vehicle by an improvised explosive device during an operation in the region of Tessalit in north of country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this