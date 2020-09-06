Global  
 

Gasly claims shock Italian Grand Prix victory as Hamilton cops penalty

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
It was Gasly's first win in Formula One, with McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and Racing Point's Lance Stroll making up an unusual Formula One podium.
