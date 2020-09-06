Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pierre Gasly wins thrilling Italian Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton penalty

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Pierre Gasly took a stunning upset win in the Italian Grand Prix for Red Bull's Alpha Tauri team in one of the most remarkable races in history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly French racing driver

'Gasly revival giving Red Bull headaches' - Jolyon Palmer column

 Pierre Gasly's stirring recovery at the Belgian Grand Prix was confirmation of his renaissance, writes Jolyon Palmer.
BBC News

Italian Grand Prix Italian Grand Prix auto race held in Italy

All you need to know for Italian Grand Prix: No love lost between Mercedes & Red Bull

 Red Bull lobbied hard for a rule change on engines during qualifying - but that didn't seem to do them much good on Saturday.
BBC News

Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

 Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed the Monza track record to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One..
WorldNews

Lewis Hamilton on Italian Grand Prix pole position

 Lewis Hamilton beats Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton fastest in Italian GP second practice

 Lewis Hamilton is fastest in second practice at the Italian Grand Prix as Mercedes yet again dominate.
BBC News

Red Bull Red Bull Energy drink sold by Austrian company Red Bull GmbH

Verstappen fastest around the track in Belgian Grand Prix second practice

 SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the day's time sheets after going fastest in the second practice session ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix...
WorldNews

Bottas quickest in first practice at Belgian Grand Prix

 Valtteri Bottas heads Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Belgian Grand Prix: Bottas quickest ahead of Hamilton in first practice

 Valtteri Bottas heads Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Italian Formula One racing team

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks toextend his championship lead further. The Brit cruised to victory in Belgium,and will be hoping to add to his impressive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix as Lewis Hamiltonlooks to win his fourth race on the spin. The world champion has more racewins than anyone at Silverstone, and it would be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton takes pole with lap record; Ferrari toil

 Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position with a new lap record at Monza for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas taking second place in qualifying for...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.comWorldNewstalkSPORTBBC NewsThe AgeBBC Sport

Charles Leclerc in horror crash in Italian Grand Prix as F1 race red flagged

Charles Leclerc in horror crash in Italian Grand Prix as F1 race red flagged Charles Leclerc was caught in a horrific crash during the Italian Grand Prix which led to the race being red flagged, while race leader Lewis Hamilton was handed...
Daily Star Also reported by •The AgeWorldNews

F1 Italian GP: Gasly holds off Sainz to score maiden win in red-flagged race

 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly won a dramatic and disrupted 2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr, with early leader Lewis Hamilton penalised for...
Autosport Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this