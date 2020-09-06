Atlantic Ocean staying busy: Hurricane center tracking four tropical disturbances this week

Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'



US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' in November2018, as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery during a tripto France. Mr Trump also attacked his former chief of staff John Kelly as thelikely source of the article, which claimed he also called late Republicansenator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.

