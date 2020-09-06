Global  
 

Coronavirus: Further 2,988 cases confirmed in UK

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
It is the highest increase of positive tests reported on a single day since 22 May.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Lucknow observes weekend lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread

Lucknow observes weekend lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread 01:08

 In view of rising coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in cities. Streets were deserted in Hazratganj area with very few vehicles moving on roads on September 06. The weekend lockdown in the state will continue till further orders. There are over 59,900 active...

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 98,961; 3,138 deaths [Video]

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 98,961; 3,138 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 5,248 cases and 182 deaths as of Saturday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
COVID-19: Lack of tenants in Bengaluru after exodus of migrants [Video]

COVID-19: Lack of tenants in Bengaluru after exodus of migrants

Several houses in the Bengaluru have "TO-LET" boards nowadays. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people left the city due to job loss or no income source. Houses are lying vacant in the city because..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
India sees global record in new coronavirus cases [Video]

India sees global record in new coronavirus cases

India reported more than 90,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and is set to pass Brazil on Monday to become the world's second worst affected country by total infections. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 29

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 29 A further 40 cases of the virus have been confirmed but there have been no new deaths in Wales for the second day in a row. The number of new cases is the...
Wales Online

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 30

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 30 A further 56 have tested positive for the virus, marking the largest jump in cases so far this week
Wales Online

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 49 new cases reported

 No further deaths and 49 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph


