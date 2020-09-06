Coronavirus: Further 2,988 cases confirmed in UK

In view of rising coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in cities. Streets were deserted in Hazratganj area with very few vehicles moving on roads on September 06. The weekend lockdown in the state will continue till further orders. There are over 59,900 active...
Several houses in the Bengaluru have "TO-LET" boards nowadays. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people left the city due to job loss or no income source. Houses are lying vacant in the city because..