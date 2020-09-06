|
US Open 2020: Jennifer Brady beats Angelique Kerber to make last eight
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
American Jennifer Brady beats 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand SlamSerena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
USATODAY.com
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31Published
US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane StephensSix-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
BBC News
Angelique Kerber German tennis player
Tennis-Kerber through to last-16 with straight sets win over LiNEW YORK — Former champion Angelique Kerber cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-3 6-4 victory over 20-year-old American Ann Li..
WorldNews
Top seed Pliskova into second round of US OpenTop seed Karolina Pliskova and former champion Angelique Kerber advance to the second round on day one of the US Open
BBC News
Jennifer Brady American professional tennis player
