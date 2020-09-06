Global  
 

US Open 2020: Jennifer Brady beats Angelique Kerber to make last eight

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
American Jennifer Brady beats 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Angelique Kerber Angelique Kerber German tennis player

Jennifer Brady Jennifer Brady American professional tennis player

