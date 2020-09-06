Global  
 

Typhoon Haishen Lashes Southern Japan

VOA News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The storm is projected to move on to the mainland and then to the Korean peninsula
 Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells. Olivia Chan reports.

