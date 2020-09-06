Typhoon Haishen Lashes Southern Japan
Sunday, 6 September 2020 (
25 minutes ago) The storm is projected to move on to the mainland and then to the Korean peninsula
Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells. Olivia Chan reports.
Typhoon hits Japan with power outages 01:15
