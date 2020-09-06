Global  
 

Jadeveon Clowney, Titans agree to terms; deal reportedly for one year, $15 million

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020
The Titans on Sunday announced they had agreed to terms with former Texans and Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Jadeveon Clowney Jadeveon Clowney American football linebacker


Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans National Football League franchise in Nashville, Tennessee


Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington


Houston Texans Houston Texans National Football League franchise in Houston, Texas

