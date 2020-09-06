|
Jadeveon Clowney, Titans agree to terms; deal reportedly for one year, $15 million
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Titans on Sunday announced they had agreed to terms with former Texans and Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Jadeveon Clowney American football linebacker
Tennessee Titans National Football League franchise in Nashville, Tennessee
Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington
Houston Texans National Football League franchise in Houston, Texas
Deshaun Watson agrees to huge four-year contract extension with Houston TexansThe Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a four-year extension, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.
