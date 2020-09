Rick Thorburn found unresponsive in cell, in critical but stable condition Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Thorburn was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 over the murder of his foster daughter - 12-year-old Logan schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer. 👓 View full article

