Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankle

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 vs. Miami after the Milwaukee star landed awkwardly on his right foot in the second quarter.
0
shares
 
News video: Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE 03:40

 Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to bounce back against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure the Bucks can 'handle the Heat'. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta and Cousin Sal why he believes Miami will keep the Bucks in a 0-3 hole after Game 3.

