Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankle
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 vs. Miami after the Milwaukee star landed awkwardly on his right foot in the second quarter.
