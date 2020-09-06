|
UK PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will say both sides should "move on" if there is no agreement by 15 October.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Brexit briefing: 116 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Boris Johnson's government told to take its 'head out of the sand' and avoid a double winter crisis of Brexit and the coronavirusThe Labour Party is urging Boris Johnson's government to avert a national crisis this winter of damage done by the coronavirus compounded by chaotic exit from..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40Published
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
London Calling: Tough questions for British PM during weekly Q&ABritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces tough questions during a weekly Q and A session in the U.K. CBS News contributor Simon Bates has the latest edition of..
CBS News
Boris Johnson said Donald Trump was 'making American great again', leaked meeting notes revealBoris Johnson privately told US diplomats that Donald Trump was "making America great again", according to a cache of official notes taken during high-level..
New Zealand Herald
PM 'virtue signalling' with civil servants return call
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
PM ‘virtue signalling’ with civil servants return call
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this