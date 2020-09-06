Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will say both sides should "move on" if there is no agreement by 15 October.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit briefing: 116 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 116 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 219 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Boris Johnson's government told to take its 'head out of the sand' and avoid a double winter crisis of Brexit and the coronavirus

 The Labour Party is urging Boris Johnson's government to avert a national crisis this winter of damage done by the coronavirus compounded by chaotic exit from..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 218 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources [Video]

DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar with the probe, who said the focus remains on search and advertising. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

London Calling: Tough questions for British PM during weekly Q&A

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces tough questions during a weekly Q and A session in the U.K. CBS News contributor Simon Bates has the latest edition of..
CBS News

Boris Johnson said Donald Trump was 'making American great again', leaked meeting notes reveal

 Boris Johnson privately told US diplomats that Donald Trump was "making America great again", according to a cache of official notes taken during high-level..
New Zealand Herald
PM 'virtue signalling' with civil servants return call [Video]

PM 'virtue signalling' with civil servants return call

FDA General Secretary Dave Penman says the government is "virtue signalling" to the private sector following its calls for civil servants to return to the workplace. He also accused Boris Johnson or trying to shame staff into getting back to the office, when instead the prime minister should be more focused in the economy. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM ‘virtue signalling’ with civil servants return call [Video]

PM ‘virtue signalling’ with civil servants return call

FDA General Secretary Dave Penman says the government is “virtue signalling” to the private sector following its calls for civil servants to return to the workplace. He also accused Boris Johnson or trying to shame staff into getting back to the office, when instead the prime minister should be more focused in the economy. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published

Related videos from verified sources

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely [Video]

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Commons Speaker Hoyle 'uncomfortable' with Johnson IRA accusation during PMQs

 Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he was "uncomfortable" with a remark made by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the IRA during a clash with Labour...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Far-left protesters blockade UK printing presses, stopping newspaper deliveries

 Groups of far-left environmental activists blockaded two British printing presses on Saturday, preventing a number of newspapers being delivered -- a move that...
FOXNews.com

Boris Johnson issues statement after Birmingham city centre stabbings

Boris Johnson issues statement after Birmingham city centre stabbings The Prime Minister took to social media to give thanks to the emergency services tasked with helping knife victims across four areas of the city centre
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNewsFOXNews.comBBC News

Tweets about this

PeterMc18925189

Peter Mcbride BBC News - Brexit: PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal https://t.co/BWwCtZbZRH 3 minutes ago

charliemansell

Charlie Mansell RT @PoliDigitalUK: Brexit: PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal https://t.co/IKWhGbKwB9 https://t.co/acu615lj0T 4 minutes ago

chapotts

Charlotte Potts NEW tonight: Boris Johnson sets 15th October as deadline for post-#Brexit trade talks with EU to conclude or collap… https://t.co/bBQfcy80SO 5 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu UK PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal https://t.co/07QobEmk5U 5 minutes ago

susanstanwix

sue stanwix 🇬🇧💐🍷 RT @TheHirstComment: Brexit: PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal - BBC News https://t.co/F7ocpkciVG 7 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Brexit: PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal https://t.co/Rn8AqAe6XO https://t.co/t9kFYGJFLy 7 minutes ago

Skelly2525

Skelly2525 ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ Now it’s time to stand up - this was his plan all along no deal and it’s the EU’s fault. Don’t let… https://t.co/6elrdJ386y 8 minutes ago

BenjaminSidor18

Benjamin Sidor RT @HugoGye: NEW Boris Johnson sets 15th October as deadline for post-Brexit trade talks to conclude or collapse. PM says there would be… 8 minutes ago