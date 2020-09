You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santa Ana Police Investigating Shooting At Luxury Apartment Building; Suspect Search Underway



Santa Ana police were investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a luxury apartment building that sent three male victims to area hospitals. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:22 Published 4 days ago 5 Injured, 1 Critically, After Shooting In Deep Ellum



Five people were shot in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas late Friday evening, and one of the victims is a 15-year-old boy who is in critical condition, police said. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago Authorities search for possible 'vigilante' following deadly shooting in Kenosha, report says



Two are dead after a shooting in Kenosha, police said. The shooting happened just before midnight near the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Kenosha police said there were reports of multiple.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:23 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this