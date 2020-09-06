Global  
 

Baseball Hall of Famer, Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at age 81

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Lou Brock, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend, passed away Sunday at the age of 81.
