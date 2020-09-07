Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump so obsessed with Obama, he made video 'firing' him: Michael Cohen

The Age Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen cites the video as an example of the commander-in-chief's obsessive hatred of Obama. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads [Video]

Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads

Donald Trump’s former fixer warns voters not to trust the president in a series of campaign ads.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money [Video]

Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money

After already having paid her $130,000 in hush money, it's time for President Donald Trump to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels once again. CNN reports a California Superior Court judge has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Cohen arrives for home confinement after release [Video]

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison and arrived at his apartment building Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, an attorney for Cohen said, a day after a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Cohen’s Book Brings Renewed Attention to Unaired 2012 RNC Video of Trump Ripping Obama Lookalike

 As *Michael Cohen* prepares to release his upcoming autobiography, the former personal lawyer for *Donald Trump* has rejuvenated public intrigue in the...
Mediaite

Trump hired Obama lookalike he 'ritualistically belittled' and fired in video stunt, says Michael Cohen in new book

 According to the book by Trump's former fixer, Trump denigrated Black leaders, including South Africa's Nelson Mandela.
Business Insider


Tweets about this