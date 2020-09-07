Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: Boris Johnson gives Oct 15 as deadline for trade deal, tells EU to agree or 'move on'

DNA Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
If no free-trade deal between the European Union and UK can be reached by October 15, both sides should "accept that and move on," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit 00:54

 Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit [Video]

Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published
PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country [Video]

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country

Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely [Video]

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson sets October deadline for post-Brexit deal with EU

 British PM Boris Johnson has said that the UK will quit trade talks with the EU if an agreement is not reached by October 15. He argued that Britain would...
Deutsche Welle

Johnson Says UK Will Quit Brexit Talks if No Deal by Oct 15

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is prepared to walk away and insists a no-deal exit would be a 'good outcome for the UK'
VOA News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comWorldNewsNewsmaxDaily Record

The Papers: PM's EU trade deal deadline makes front pages

 Boris Johnson is reported saying No Deal could also be a "good outcome" for the UK.
BBC News


Tweets about this