Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Morrison hopes Victoria's roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions is a 'worst-case scenario'

SBS Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put pressure on Victoria to fast-track its way out of coronavirus restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lockdown threat amid big rise in Australia cases [Video]

Lockdown threat amid big rise in Australia cases

[NFA] The Australian state of Victoria reported the country's highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Australia's PM delays parliament as coronavirus spreads [Video]

Australia's PM delays parliament as coronavirus spreads

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday delayed the opening of parliament for several weeks as the new coronavirus continued spreading through the country's two most populous states. Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Australia to halve number of returnees [Video]

Australia to halve number of returnees

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this