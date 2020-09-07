Global  
 

Faux-Bama: Donald Trump hired a black actor so he could pretend to tell Barack Obama, 'You're fired'

SBS Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The US president's former lawyer Michael Cohen says Donald Trump held such disdain for Barack Obama that he “ritualistically belittled the first black president” in a parody video.
