Awkward NBA bubble: Lakers coach Frank Vogel ran into Giannis Antetokounmpo after proclaiming LeBron James the MVP

PirateAnnie RT @DanCGoldberg: Personally, the best reporters/editors I’ve ever worked with have deep wells of empathy that enable them to humanize othe… 29 minutes ago Dan Goldberg Personally, the best reporters/editors I’ve ever worked with have deep wells of empathy that enable them to humaniz… https://t.co/gfr0WiMJ35 2 hours ago Myq @damnfoodcourt Yeah that's fair. I think the take just comes from his struggles since the start of the bubble and t… https://t.co/60wLy6TXOJ 1 day ago Mr. Dunning-Kruger @brittanylynne8 I really enjoy keeping the best QB in America inside, in a bubble, so he doesn't get COVID. Congra… https://t.co/jKESxhYx69 1 day ago Johnson Emmanuel “I’m convinced the best ads are when you’re able to create a private little bubble of reality containing you and th… https://t.co/ImuDKlk49A 2 days ago Kevin Millini My thoughts from inside the #NBA bubble: #LakeShow were predictably rusty tonight but LeBron having 0 in the 4th i… https://t.co/rlmNQC82bg 2 days ago Kevin Millini My thoughts from inside the #NBA bubble: Giannis and #FearTheDeer were a total no show in the 4th quarter. Gianni… https://t.co/I1kvaExu3Q 2 days ago Pamela B. Cloud RT @chrismpeters: The best 13 words in the English language: Sudden death overtime in a Game 7 inside a bubble amid a pandemic. 2 days ago