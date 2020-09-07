Global  
 

Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VP

BBC News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The vice-president of the IOC said the Tokyo Olympics would be the "Games that conquered Covid".
2020 Summer Olympics 2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

Coronavirus raises concerns at Tokyo Olympics; clashes in Afghanistan amid U.S. peace talks

 Some of the athletes and coaches participating in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo are concerned what will happen if the coronavirus keeps spreading. Also, there..
CBS News
Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months [Video]

Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumed training after more than five months. Karmakar was on a break due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The athlete was back in gym to enhance her gymnastic skills. Karmakar was seen flexing muscles to get back in action. "I am feeling glad that after over five months I came to the gym. All the gyms were shut due to coronavirus pandemic in March. I thank Tripura Sports Council for giving me training opportunity. We were undergoing online fitness training all this while," Gymnast Dipa Karmakar said. The gymnast resumed training under supervision of her coach BS Nandi. "I started giving online classes during the lockdown. As of now, the aim is to get these players back in their form," Dipa Karmakar's coach, BS Nandi said. The Coronavirus pandemic took a toll on sports activities across the world. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was also postponed until next year. The event has been scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:00Published
Bouncing back from Olympic disappointment [Video]

Bouncing back from Olympic disappointment

Japanese trampolinist Tetsuya Sotomura was pushing for his country's final qualification spot for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year but his dream was shattered when the Games were postponed.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Scratchcard winners trade world tour for UK campervan trips due to lockdown [Video]

Scratchcard winners trade world tour for UK campervan trips due to lockdown

A couple who scooped a £1 million lottery scratchcard prize have been forcedto trade in a world tour for campervan trips to Great Yarmouth and Harrogate.Andrew and Paula Hancock, who thanked their cat Shortcake for their win afterrushing out to buy pet food, had planned to take their son 13-year-old Xavierto the Tokyo Olympics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: Australia hopes to roll out almost 85 million vaccine doses

 The government says it has made a deal to produce two Covid-19 vaccines, provided trials are successful.
BBC News

Delhi metro reopens after Covid shutdown

 India's largest rapid transport system resumes services even as case numbers increase.
BBC News

Kerala Finance Minister testes positive for COVID-19

 Isaac is the first in the cabinet to be infected with the virus and has been shifted to the medical college hospital.
DNA
Agartala market shifts to open area to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19 [Video]

Agartala market shifts to open area to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19

West Tripura district administration has relocated Lake Chowmuhani Bazar in an open area in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The market has been relocated to Vivekananda Stadium in the city to ensure social distancing. Lake Chowmuhani Bazar is one of the busiest markets in Agartala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

International Olympic Committee International Olympic Committee Non-governmental ruling body of the Olympic Movement

Bach hopes the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus [Video]

Bach hopes the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus

IOC president Bach hopes for a wordwide celebration in Tokyo

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54Published
Bach hoped the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus [Video]

Bach hoped the Tokyo Games will be a milestone following coronavirus

IOC president Bach hopes for a wordwide celebration in Tokyo

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54Published
Bach opens the first IOC session since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 [Video]

Bach opens the first IOC session since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021

First IOC session since Tokyo Olympics postponement is opened by Thomas Bach

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:05Published
IOC remains fully committed to Tokyo Olympics, youth games in Senegal postponed [Video]

IOC remains fully committed to Tokyo Olympics, youth games in Senegal postponed

The IOC remains fully committed to hosting the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, says IOC President Thomas Bach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:46Published

Olympic flame goes on display near Tokyo’s National Stadium [Video]

Olympic flame goes on display near Tokyo’s National Stadium

The Olympic flame will go on display at the Japanese Olympic Museum until next year's torch relay ahead of the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:22Published
New Zealand Winter Games reimagined with all local athletes amid pandemic [Video]

New Zealand Winter Games reimagined with all local athletes amid pandemic

Winter Games New Zealand goes all local without sacrificing the adrenaline as world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:37Published
Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021 [Video]

Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021

A leading Japanese researcher has said that unless a COVID-19 vaccine is developed - the Tokyo Olympics will not go ahead.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:52Published

Top shuttlers to resume training after SAI nod

 Top singles players such as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will finally resume training from Monday as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) gave its go-ahead...
Mid-Day

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Does BMC not care whether or not you are wearing a mask?

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Does BMC not care whether or not you are wearing a mask? Wondering why you are still seeing so many people walking about without masks despite the steep Rs 1,000 fine? Statistics show BMC might be to blame for this as...
Mid-Day

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

 Arjun Kapoor announced testing COVID-19 positive earlier on Sunday, and his ladylove Malaika Arora has confirmed later the same day that she too is infected with...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBS

