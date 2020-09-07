Global  
 

No Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: A Grand Slam quarterfinal without the 'Big Three' since 2004

DNA Monday, 7 September 2020
The 2020 US open will officially be the first Grand Slam quarterfinal without Federer, Nadal, Djokovic since French Open 2004.
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic advances to next round

 Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his 18th Grand Slam title and fourth at the US Open after he defeated Damir Dzuhumr in three straight sets to advance to the...
