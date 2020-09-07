No Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: A Grand Slam quarterfinal without the 'Big Three' since 2004
Monday, 7 September 2020
1 hour ago) The 2020 US open will officially be the first Grand Slam quarterfinal without Federer, Nadal, Djokovic since French Open 2004.
