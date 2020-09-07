No Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: A Grand Slam quarterfinal without the 'Big Three' since 2004

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns



Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on August 5, 2020 Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title



(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on August 4, 2020 Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns



Rafa Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:17 Published on August 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic advances to next round Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his 18th Grand Slam title and fourth at the US Open after he defeated Damir Dzuhumr in three straight sets to advance to the...

DNA 6 days ago





Tweets about this