California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

(CNN) (CNN) California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a weekend that brought both record high heat and record acres scorched. The state of emergency applies to Fresno , Madera and Mariposa counties where the Creek Fire is burning and San Bernardino and San Diego counties where the El Dorado Fire and Valley Fire, respectively, are raging, a statement from the state's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said Sunday night. Tens of thousands of acres have been burned by the three fires, which have also destroyed homes and caused thousands of residents to evacuate, according to the Cal OES... 👓 View full article

