Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires(CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a weekend that brought both record high heat and record acres scorched. The state of emergency applies to Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties where the Creek Fire is burning and San Bernardino and San Diego counties where the El Dorado Fire and Valley Fire, respectively, are raging, a statement from the state's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said Sunday night. Tens of thousands of acres have been burned by the three fires, which have also destroyed homes and caused thousands of residents to evacuate, according to the Cal OES...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Helicopters rescue over 200 from Calif. wildfires

 Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra..
USATODAY.com
Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety [Video]

Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’sSierra National Forest. It was one of dozens of fires burning on Sunday amidrecord-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid andthreatened power outages for millions. The California Office of EmergencyServices said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescueswhich began late on Saturday and continued into Sunday morning at Mammoth PoolReservoir.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Beachgoers seek relief as heat wave bakes California [Video]

Beachgoers seek relief as heat wave bakes California

A dangerous heat wave was baking swaths of the western United States through the weekend, and many locations in California registered record-high temperatures on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

California wildfires: Gender reveal party blamed for fire

 Authorities say a "pyrotechnic device" at the event started one of several blazes in the state.
BBC News

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California

43 million Americans are baking under record temperatures

 California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.
CBS News

In CA: Governor issues emergency proclamation facing record-breaking heat, wildfire risk

 Gov. Gavin Newsom issues an emergency proclamation as California heads into a hot Labor Day weekend. Plus: Public health officials warn of a possible COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

California eviction ban continued through January

 A bill signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom bans evictions for tenants suffering financial hardships due to the pandemic through January, but only if the..
USATODAY.com

In CA: Newsom's latest reopening plan draws criticism

 A perceived lack of consistency in California's recently announced business reopening protocols has some proprietors feeling left in the dust. Plus, state..
USATODAY.com

California Governor's Office of Emergency Services


Mariposa County, California Mariposa County, California County in California


Fresno, California Fresno, California City in California, United States

Miley Cyrus Adopts Abandoned Bulldog

 Miley Cyrus did a great thing in the middle of this pandemic ... she adopted an abandoned pooch that is now one lucky dog. The bulldog in question had been..
TMZ.com
Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefighters [Video]

Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefighters

Miley Cyrus has given a bulldog a real-life rags to riches story by adopting her after she was taken in by firefighters in Fresno.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Madera, California Madera, California City in California


San Diego County, California San Diego County, California County in California, United States


San Bernardino, California San Bernardino, California City in California, United States

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires [Video]

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a gorgeous Labor Day forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published
Six months ago California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, how do people feel now? [Video]

Six months ago California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, how do people feel now?

Friday marked six months since Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus, a day California reported it's first official COVID-19 death.

Credit: KHSLPublished
160th Academy Class Of NJSP Graduates [Video]

160th Academy Class Of NJSP Graduates

The ranks of the New Jersey State Police grew by 165 troopers Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this