India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus casesIndia has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected. The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil to leave the country trailing only the United States, which has recorded more than six...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil as the second worst hit with over 42 Lakh cases|Oneindia News

Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil as the second worst hit with over 42 Lakh cases|Oneindia News 01:16

 India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic. India has surpassed Brazil to take the second spot in the list of the nations worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after a record spike of 90,802 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 42 lakh....

Covid 19 coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst virus-hit country

 India became the world's second-worst-hit country by the pandemic today as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states..
Coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil in Covid-19 cases

 India, which has been adding record daily totals, now has the world's second-highest tally.
COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country [Video]

COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country

With the number of COVID-19 cases breaching the 41-lakh mark on September 06, India is expected to overtake Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil stands at 41,23,000 while India has reached 41,13,812. India recorded 90,633 new cases today. Maharashtra has reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. While Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,794 new cases today. While speaking to ANI in Noida on September 06, Dr Sunil Kumar on COVID-19 situation said, "It's been 8 months since this disease entered in India and now the number has crossed 41 lakh mark so far. In the beginning, people had fear of this disease but after 8 months the fear is low."

India sees global record in new coronavirus cases [Video]

India sees global record in new coronavirus cases

India reported more than 90,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and is set to pass Brazil on Monday to become the world's second worst affected country by total infections. David Doyle reports.

Dengue worry amid Covid: Delhi CM launches campaign to prevent outbreak [Video]

Dengue worry amid Covid: Delhi CM launches campaign to prevent outbreak

Even as Delhi battles the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is worrying about a possible outbreak of dengue. Amid the monsoon season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign - 10 weeks, 10..

Covid | Cricket in Chennai, cycling in Delhi: Crowds emerge as India unlocks [Video]

Covid | Cricket in Chennai, cycling in Delhi: Crowds emerge as India unlocks

With India in its fourth phase of Unlock following the Covid-induced lockdowns, crowds were seen in metros like Chennai and Delhi. In Tamil Nadu's capital city, many people were seen at a playground in..

Related news from verified sources

India overtakes Brazil, has 2nd highest COVID-19 cases at 42.04 lakh

 With a highest single-day spike of 90,802 cases, India's Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 42 lakh mark and the country surpassed Brazil to become the second...
