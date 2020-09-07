|
India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected. The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil to leave the country trailing only the United States, which has recorded more than six...
Covid 19 coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst virus-hit countryIndia became the world's second-worst-hit country by the pandemic today as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states..
Coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil in Covid-19 casesIndia, which has been adding record daily totals, now has the world's second-highest tally.
COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country
