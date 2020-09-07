India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases

COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country



With the number of COVID-19 cases breaching the 41-lakh mark on September 06, India is expected to overtake Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil stands at 41,23,000 while India has reached 41,13,812. India recorded 90,633 new cases today. Maharashtra has reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. While Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,794 new cases today. While speaking to ANI in Noida on September 06, Dr Sunil Kumar on COVID-19 situation said, "It's been 8 months since this disease entered in India and now the number has crossed 41 lakh mark so far. In the beginning, people had fear of this disease but after 8 months the fear is low."

