Kamala Harris: 'We do have two systems of justice in America'

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Kamala Harris: 'We do have two systems of justice in America'(CNN)Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris strongly rebuked President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr for denying there's systemic racism in the US justice system, saying they are "spending full time in a different reality." "We do have two systems of justice" for Black and White Americans, Harris said. The comments from the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major party presidential ticket come less than two months before the November election in an exclusive "State of the Union" interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday, in which Harris suggested Trump was not a "real leader" on racial justice and was trying to "pretend that he has been a leader" on...
