Boris Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by October 15 Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

: British Prime Minister LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked tough on Sunday ahead of a crucial round of post- Brexit trade talks with the European Union , saying Britain could walk away from the talks within weeks and insisting that a no-deal exit would be a "good outcome for the U.K." With talks deadlocked, Johnson said an agreement would only be possible if EU negotiators are prepared to "rethink their current positions." The EU, in turn, accuses Britain of failing to negotiate seriously. Britain left the now 27-nation EU on Jan. 31, three-and-a-half years after the country narrowly voted to end more than four decades of membership. That political departure will be followed by an economic break when...


