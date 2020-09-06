Global  
 

Trump hired a ‘Faux-Bama’ impersonator to yell at in a campaign video: Michael Cohen book

Sunday, 6 September 2020
Trump hired a ‘Faux-Bama’ impersonator to yell at in a campaign video: Michael Cohen bookMore revelations about Donald Trump continue to come out from Michael Cohen’s forthcoming book Disloyal: A Memoir. On Saturday evening, The Washington Post revealed details from Cohen’s tell-all book after obtaining a copy. CNN also obtained a copy and reported on the portions discussing Trump’s fixation with President Barack Obama. “Before Donald Trump ever sought the Oval Office, he was preoccupied by its occupant President...
