India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry. There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Famlily Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626. The country is set to pass Brazil on Monday as the second most affected country by total infections and will be behind only the United States, which has 6.4 million cases and nearly 193,000 deaths. 102 PHOTOS Coronavirus across the globe See Gallery Coronavirus across the globe SYDNEY, NSW - SEPTEMBER 05: Police take away a woman during the Freedom Day Rally on September...
