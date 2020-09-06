Global  
 

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

WorldNews Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
India reports global daily record of new coronavirus casesIndia added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry. There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Famlily Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626. The country is set to pass Brazil on Monday as the second most affected country by total infections and will be behind only the United States, which has 6.4 million cases and nearly 193,000 deaths. 102 PHOTOS Coronavirus across the globe See Gallery Coronavirus across the globe SYDNEY, NSW - SEPTEMBER 05: Police take away a woman during the Freedom Day Rally on September...
News video: India reports 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh-mark

India reports 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh-mark 01:52

 India on September 07 reported single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 1,016 deaths in the last 24 hours took the COVID-19 toll in the country to 71,642. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus are now...

