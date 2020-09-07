|
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Seoul: A powerful typhoon damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea on Monday after battering islands in southern Japan and injuring dozens of people. The Korea Meteorological Administration said Typhoon Haishen was passing waters off the eastern coastal city of Sokcho on Monday afternoon after barrelling through South Korea’s southern and eastern regions. The typhoon was weakening, with its maximum winds measured at 108 kilometres (67 miles) per hour after blowing at 144 kilometres (80 miles) in the morning, and it was forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm within 12 hours. Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said...
