Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islandsSeoul: A powerful typhoon damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea on Monday after battering islands in southern Japan and injuring dozens of people. The Korea Meteorological Administration said Typhoon Haishen was passing waters off the eastern coastal city of Sokcho on Monday afternoon after barrelling through South Korea’s southern and eastern regions. The typhoon was weakening, with its maximum winds measured at 108 kilometres (67 miles) per hour after blowing at 144 kilometres (80 miles) in the morning, and it was forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm within 12 hours. Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Typhoon Typhoon Type of tropical cyclone that develops in the Northern Hemisphere

Typhoon hits Japan with power outages [Video]

Typhoon hits Japan with power outages

Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Kim Jong-Un Surveys Damage in Typhoon-Hit Area [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Surveys Damage in Typhoon-Hit Area

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited areas struck by a typhoon and called for 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to join in the recovery efforts. North Korean state-run TV showed footage of Kim and other officials surveying the damage in a rural and coastal area in South Hamgyong province. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that "the conditions of the overall coastline of our country are poor and sea dikes were not properly built.” State media did not report any injuries or deaths, but the country’s main newspaper said that local officials will be “gravely punished” for failing to evacuate residents. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

10/22: CBSN AM

 Caravan of migrants heads toward U.S.; Typhoon threatens Pacific Islands.
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 3 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 3rd: Biden going to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Trump suggests voting twice; Typhoon hits South Korea; Baseball Hall-of-Famer..
USATODAY.com

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

 In Japan, around 440,000 homes in the southwestern Kyushu region remained without power on Monday morning after the storm passed through, public broadcaster NHK..
WorldNews

Fifth Largest Bitcoin Exchange Bithumb Raided by South Korean Police

 Intelligence units from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in South Korea have raided Bithumb offices to execute search and seizure orders based on fraud..
WorldNews

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 U.S. colleges are cracking down on parties as campus infections rise. South Korea’s much vaunted strategy for battling the virus is under pressure as a second..
NYTimes.com

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

Samsung heir indicted over controversial 2015 merger

 Seoul: South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday indicted Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong on charges of stock price manipulation and other financial crimes, setting up what..
WorldNews
S.Korea reports most daily cases since March [Video]

S.Korea reports most daily cases since March

VIDEO SHOWS: DISINFECTION OFFICER WITH SOUTH KOREA'S CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS, YOON TAE-HO, SPEAKING AT NEWS BRIEFING; SOUNDBITES FROM YOON; EXTERIOR OF SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT COMPLEX

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published
South Koreans suffer under soaring property prices [Video]

South Koreans suffer under soaring property prices

Middle-class South Koreans are being squeezed out of Seoul, where affordable housing has run dry. That's despite multiple measures by President Moon Jae-in's government aimed at tamping down property prices. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:45Published
Equities on downward swing, Reliance cracks by 1.8 pc [Video]

Equities on downward swing, Reliance cracks by 1.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points or 0.34 per cent at 37,607 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,073. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.5 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and auto were in the red. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,070 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore. Eicher Motors slipped by 2.7 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.6 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life lost by 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. However, Sun Pharma moved up 5.4 per cent to close at Rs 537.80 per share while Cipla witnessed a gain of Rs 5.1 per cent. JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors too traded in the green. Meanwhile, Asian shares slid as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 2.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.47 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 0.78 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Sokcho Sokcho Municipal City in Gwandong, South Korea


Korea Meteorological Administration Korea Meteorological Administration meteorological service of South Korea


Fire and Disaster Management Agency Fire and Disaster Management Agency An external agency within the MIC in Japan

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea [Video]

Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea

Footage shows the damaged caused by Typhoon Maysak in Busan, South Korea, today (September 3). South Korea's weather agency said that Maysak brought winds reaching up to 140 kilometers (87 miles)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published
Korean Peninsula battered by its second typhoon in a week [Video]

Korean Peninsula battered by its second typhoon in a week

Typhoon Maysak hits the peninsula, much of it already soaked by a season of extreme weather.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Strong winds and heavy rain smash into residential building during Typhoon Maysak in South Korea [Video]

Strong winds and heavy rain smash into residential building during Typhoon Maysak in South Korea

This is the terrifying moment Typhoon Maysak smashed into an apartment block in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday night (September 2). Residents battled to close the doors and strong rain and wind..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published

Tweets about this