Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Police Arrest Man Suspected of Staging Birmingham Knife Attacks

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
UK Police Arrest Man Suspected of Staging Birmingham Knife AttacksMOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West Midlands Police said on Monday they had arrested the man suspected of staging the stabbing attacks in the UK city of Birmingham, which left one person killed and seven others injured. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Police Say Officers Shot, Killed Man Who Attacked Them With Knife

Police Say Officers Shot, Killed Man Who Attacked Them With Knife 02:40

 Chicago Police officers shot and killed a man who lunged at officers while armed with a knife on the Southwest Side early Saturday morning, officials say. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Midlands Police West Midlands Police police force serving the West Midlands county of England

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham [Video]

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts ofattempted murder following a string of knife attacks in Birmingham. WestMidlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after he was arrested ataround 4am on Monday at an address in Selly Oak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack [Video]

Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack

Two members of the public have recalled the moment they witnessed the stabbings, and the aftermath of the attacks, in Birmingham. West Midlands Police has since launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings [Video]

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published

1 dead and 7 injured in late-night stabbing attacks in U.K.

 Chief Superintendent Steve Graham of West Midlands Police said detectives were still investigating the motive but "there is absolutely no suggestion at all that..
CBS News

Birmingham Birmingham Major city in the English Midlands

UK police arrest man after string of stabbings in Birmingham

 British police arrested a 27-year-old man today on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife..
New Zealand Herald

Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested over city attacks

 A 27-year-old man is held on suspicion of murder at an address in the city in the early hours.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham [Video]

Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham

Armed police have raided the house of a 27-year-old suspected of committing a series of stabbings that left one dead and several injured in Birmingham. Footage shows a police car still outside the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published
Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested [Video]

Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:02Published
CCTV footage released in hunt for Birmingham knifeman [Video]

CCTV footage released in hunt for Birmingham knifeman

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to as the huntfor a knifeman who killed one person in Birmingham, and injured seven others,continues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

UK Police Arrest Man Suspected of Staging Birmingham Knife Attacks

UK Police Arrest Man Suspected of Staging Birmingham Knife Attacks MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West Midlands Police said on Monday they had arrested the man suspected of staging the stabbing attacks in the UK city of Birmingham,...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldWales OnlineIndiaTimesHull Daily Mail

Mapped - Every police scene in city centre after multiple stabbings

 There are four scenes in Birmingham city centre after one man was fatally stabbed, two critically hurt and five more injured in 'random' attacks
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

ADefendor

AVA DEFENDOR #Birmingham "This is the suspect police want to trace after a two-hour knife rampage through the streets of Birmin… https://t.co/ODsOYRCnnL 4 minutes ago

JumiLagos

Ola 1 dead and 7 injured in late-night stabbing attacks in U.K. https://t.co/u0LTgCp8q5 via @CBSNews 12 minutes ago

Trini1903

John villareal RT @CBSNews: 1 dead and 7 injured in stabbing attacks in U.K. https://t.co/NHk0fDlhMj 16 minutes ago