Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We're all survivors': Paris Hilton alleges widespread abuse at her former school in new documentary

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Paris Hilton alleges she experienced verbal and physical abuse while attending Provo Canyon School as a teen in the new documentary "This Is Paris."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paris Hilton Paris Hilton American media personality and socialite

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,..
CBS News

The real Paris Hilton

 Socialite and social media influencer Paris Hilton has been a fixture on TV and online for so long that most people think they know her. But, as she tells..
CBS News

Paris Hilton on pretending to be a "Barbie airhead," to hide childhood trauma

 Preview: She tells "CBS Sunday Morning": "I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending to be one"
CBS News

Provo Canyon School boarding school in Springville, Utah, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Inside Story of California's 2018 Camp Fire [Video]

The Inside Story of California's 2018 Camp Fire

Students at Paradise High School recall the moment when the deadliest wildfire in California’s history destroyed their town.

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 23:18Published
THIS IS PARIS Documentary movie - Paris Hilton [Video]

THIS IS PARIS Documentary movie - Paris Hilton

THIS IS PARIS Documentary movie - Meet the real Paris Hilton for the very first time in the trailer for the YouTube Originals Documentary This Is Paris! directed by Alexandra Dean streaming..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published
Paris Hilton 'accepted' abusive relationships because she 'thought it was normal' [Video]

Paris Hilton 'accepted' abusive relationships because she 'thought it was normal'

Paris Hilton found herself trapped in a string of abusive relationships after alleged mistreatment at boarding school.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

'We're all survivors': Paris Hilton alleges widespread abuse at her former school in new documentary

 Paris Hilton alleges she experienced verbal and physical abuse while attending Provo Canyon School as a teen in the new documentary "This Is Paris."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ContactMusic

Paris Hilton Reveals Five of Her Ex Boyfriends Abused Her 'Physically, Verbally & Emotionally'

 Paris Hilton is opening up about the abuse she faced in relationships, revealing she had five ex boyfriends who allegedly abused her. “I went through multiple...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comAceShowbizDaily Caller

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,...
CBS News


Tweets about this

cclark112263

craig clark RT @CBSNews: Paris Hilton on pretending to be a "Barbie airhead," to hide childhood trauma https://t.co/jlnKQiFAQj 2 hours ago

mentallion

JavaScript Facts ☆ Paris Hilton on pretending to be a "Barbie airhead," to hide childhood trauma #BreakingNews #cbsnews ✈✈✈… https://t.co/bLyUICQEnU 2 hours ago