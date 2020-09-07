'We're all survivors': Paris Hilton alleges widespread abuse at her former school in new documentary

The Inside Story of California's 2018 Camp Fire
Students at Paradise High School recall the moment when the deadliest wildfire in California’s history destroyed their town.
THIS IS PARIS Documentary movie - Paris Hilton
THIS IS PARIS Documentary movie - Meet the real Paris Hilton for the very first time in the trailer for the YouTube Originals Documentary This Is Paris!
directed by Alexandra Dean
streaming..
Paris Hilton 'accepted' abusive relationships because she 'thought it was normal'
Paris Hilton found herself trapped in a string of abusive relationships after alleged mistreatment at boarding school.
craig clark RT @CBSNews: Paris Hilton on pretending to be a "Barbie airhead," to hide childhood trauma https://t.co/jlnKQiFAQj 2 hours ago
JavaScript Facts ☆ Paris Hilton on pretending to be a "Barbie airhead," to hide childhood trauma #BreakingNews #cbsnews ✈✈✈… https://t.co/bLyUICQEnU 2 hours ago