Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian AssangeThe extradition hearing in London beginning this week is the final act of an Anglo-American campaign to bury Julian Assange. It is not due process. It is due revenge, said John Pilger in a speech Monday morning before the court. Having reported the long, epic ordeal of Julian Assange, John Pilger gave this address outside the Central Criminal Court in London on Sept. 7 as the WikiLeaks Editor’s extradition hearing entered its final stage. ByJohn Pilger When I first met Julian Assange more than ten years ago, I asked him why he had started WikiLeaks. He replied: “Transparency and accountability are moral issues that must be the essence of public life and journalism.” I had never heard a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Julian Assange Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange [Video]

Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange

Drums were beaten as crowds of protesters roared outside the Old Baileydemanding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is freed ahead of his extraditionhearing. More than 100 protesters, many brandishing placards saying “don’textradite Assange”, and members of the media gathered outside the London courton Monday morning in support of Assange’s fight against extradition to theUnited States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Assange supporters gather outside Old Bailey [Video]

Assange supporters gather outside Old Bailey

Supporters of Julian Assange gather outside the Old Bailey as the Wikileaks founder’s extradition hearing continues in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

WikiLeaks' Assange back in court to fight U.S. extradition request

 The Australian could face a life sentence if convicted in the U.S. of stealing military secrets, but backers say it's a politically motivated abuse of U.S...
CBS News
Julian Assange arrives at court for extradition hearing [Video]

Julian Assange arrives at court for extradition hearing

Julian Assange has arrived at the Old Bailey as the Wikileaks founder’s extradition hearing continues in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

John Pilger John Pilger Australian journalist


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

 London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
WorldNews

Old Bailey Old Bailey Court in London and one of a number of buildings housing the Crown Court

Julian Assange takes extradition fight to Old Bailey

 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will take his fight against extradition to the Old Bailey on Monday. The 49-year-old, who has been held in custody at..
WorldNews

Julian Assange: Liberals feted him, then hated him

 When Julian Assange leaves Belmarsh Prison for the Old Bailey on Monday, he will face a court battle lasting up to four weeks as he seeks to avoid being..
WorldNews

WikiLeaks WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media


Related videos from verified sources

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition [Video]

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition

Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange “stitch-up”, dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Bizarre! Dame Vivienne Westwood suspended 10 ft in the air inside giant bird cage in London [Video]

Bizarre! Dame Vivienne Westwood suspended 10 ft in the air inside giant bird cage in London

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has been harnessed into a giant birdcage and suspended 10 feet in the air in front of The Old Bailey this morning (21 July). The stunt, organised by the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published
Track and trace  “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters. [Video]

Track and trace  “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters.

When pubs, restaurants and cafes all opened their doors earlier this month, one of the key issues around reopening was the challenge of collecting and storing customers’ data to enable track and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange

John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange The extradition hearing in London beginning this week is the final act of an Anglo-American campaign to bury Julian Assange. It is not due process. It is due...
WorldNews

US Is Determined To Make Julian Assange Pay For Exposing Cruelty Of Its War On Iraq – OpEd

US Is Determined To Make Julian Assange Pay For Exposing Cruelty Of Its War On Iraq – OpEd On September 7, 2020, Julian Assange will leave his cell in Belmarsh Prison in London and attend a hearing that will determine his fate. After a long period of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSBSBelfast Telegraph

Julian Assange: Prolific leaker of secrets back in spotlight

Julian Assange: Prolific leaker of secrets back in spotlight Shares A fearless campaigner for democratic openness? Or a criminal trying to avoid justice? WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a highly polarizing figure....
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphSBSNewsmax

Tweets about this