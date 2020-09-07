John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The extradition hearing in The extradition hearing in London beginning this week is the final act of an Anglo-American campaign to bury Julian Assange . It is not due process. It is due revenge, said John Pilger in a speech Monday morning before the court. Having reported the long, epic ordeal of Julian Assange, John Pilger gave this address outside the Central Criminal Court in London on Sept. 7 as the WikiLeaks Editor’s extradition hearing entered its final stage. ByJohn Pilger When I first met Julian Assange more than ten years ago, I asked him why he had started WikiLeaks. He replied: “Transparency and accountability are moral issues that must be the essence of public life and journalism.” I had never heard a... 👓 View full article

