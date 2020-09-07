|
John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The extradition hearing in London beginning this week is the final act of an Anglo-American campaign to bury Julian Assange. It is not due process. It is due revenge, said John Pilger in a speech Monday morning before the court. Having reported the long, epic ordeal of Julian Assange, John Pilger gave this address outside the Central Criminal Court in London on Sept. 7 as the WikiLeaks Editor’s extradition hearing entered its final stage. ByJohn Pilger When I first met Julian Assange more than ten years ago, I asked him why he had started WikiLeaks. He replied: “Transparency and accountability are moral issues that must be the essence of public life and journalism.” I had never heard a...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks
Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Assange supporters gather outside Old Bailey
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38Published
WikiLeaks' Assange back in court to fight U.S. extradition requestThe Australian could face a life sentence if convicted in the U.S. of stealing military secrets, but backers say it's a politically motivated abuse of U.S...
CBS News
Julian Assange arrives at court for extradition hearing
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:48Published
John Pilger Australian journalist
London Capital of the United Kingdom
UK government warned not to renege on Brexit dealLondon (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
WorldNews
Old Bailey Court in London and one of a number of buildings housing the Crown Court
Julian Assange takes extradition fight to Old BaileyWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will take his fight against extradition to the Old Bailey on Monday. The 49-year-old, who has been held in custody at..
WorldNews
Julian Assange: Liberals feted him, then hated himWhen Julian Assange leaves Belmarsh Prison for the Old Bailey on Monday, he will face a court battle lasting up to four weeks as he seeks to avoid being..
WorldNews
WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this