California wildfires: Gender reveal party sparks one blaze as record heat fuels flames

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Record-breaking heat is putting a strain on the electrical grid in California and hindering firefighters' efforts to contain wildfires.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs

Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs 03:32

 Cal ISO managed to meet demand on Sunday but, later in the week, PG&E might start cutting power on purpose as changing winds ramp up the fire danger. Betty Yu reports. (9-6-20)

California California State in the western United States

'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire [Video]

'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire

Officials in California have said that a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a "gender-reveal party" for a baby was behind one of several fires raging throughout the state. Matt Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Eye Opener: Wildfires raging across California force evacuations

 Wildfires are raging across the state of California and forcing mandatory evacuations. Also, there are new concerns over a potential spike in COVID-19 cases..
CBS News

Gender-reveal "pyrotechnic" blamed for huge California wildfire

 The El Dorado Fire has forced the evacuations of 3,000 residents and has burned more than 7,000 acres.
CBS News

Record-smashing heat in California as wildfires burn statewide

 L.A. County, San Francisco set high temperature marks. "Looks like Mars" at scene of dramatic rescue of hundreds by chopper. Power outages avoided, for now.
CBS News

5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires [Video]

5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires

Five counties across California are in a state of emergency as wildfire fires continue to burn throughout the state. A record two million acres have burned so far this year. Authorities are warning..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
Bay Area Braces For Holiday Weekend Heat Wave; Flex Alert Issued By Cal ISO [Video]

Bay Area Braces For Holiday Weekend Heat Wave; Flex Alert Issued By Cal ISO

Team coverage of forecast hot weather during the holiday weekend raising air quality and power shortage concerns (9-4-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:49Published
Heat Wave Brings Risk Of Rolling Blackouts, New Wildfires Across California [Video]

Heat Wave Brings Risk Of Rolling Blackouts, New Wildfires Across California

Dangerous heat is forecast for the long Labor Day holiday weekend, raising the risks of heat-related illnesses, big wildfires and widespread power outages. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:04Published

USATODAY.com

Morning News Brief

 A roundup of the latest coronavirus news. A record setting heat wave hampers efforts to fight California's wildfires. And, an update on the recovery effort in...
NPR

Western U.S. facing weather whiplash this weekend

 Three of California's four largest wildfires on record are still burning, with a dangerous heatwave expected across the western United States this weekend. CBS...
CBS News


