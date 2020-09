You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Belarus: Opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova detained by masked men A prominent opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko has allegedly been seized from the streets of Minsk by masked men in black and taken away in a van....

Deutsche Welle 4 hours ago



Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova disappears Activist reportedly seized by masked men and bundled into a van in Minsk

FT.com 1 hour ago



Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova 'detained by masked men' Maria Kolesnikova - a leading opposition figure - was reportedly bundled away by men in black.

BBC News 5 hours ago





Tweets about this